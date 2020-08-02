Man killed by mob after allegedly injuring woman

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — A man who was beaten by a mob in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth on Saturday after he allegedly slashed a woman's throat, died a few hours later at hospital, reports say.

He has been identified as 41-year-old labourer Damion Rankin of Burnt Savannah.

According to reports, the two were at a shop when an argument developed

It is alleged that Rankin pulled a knife which he used to slash the woman's throat.

Residents rushed to her assistance and Rankin tried to hide in the shop.

He was set upon and seriously injured by the angry residents.

He was eventually rescued by the police and was taken to the Black River Hospital, along with the woman. Rankin succumbed to his injuries at about 3:00 pm while the woman was admitted in serious but stable condition.