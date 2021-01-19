Man killed during police confrontation in St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with officers in Mount Friendship, Stony Hill in St Andrew today.

A Taurus .38 revolver along with two rounds of ammunition was seized, the police said.

The deceased has since been identified as 30-year-old Anthony Wildman, otherwise called 'Anthony Famous', of Main Street, Kingston 9.

The matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.