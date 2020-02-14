Man killed in Spanish Town hit-and-run

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police have launched a manhunt for the driver of a motor vehicle that claimed the life of a man, yesterday, on Kid Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Dead is 48-year-old Gregory McKulskie, a phone technician, of Delacree Park Housing Scheme, Kingston 11.

According to the police, McKulskie was walking along the roadway about 9:35 pm, when he was reportedly hit by a motor vehicle which did not stop.

The police were called and McKulskie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are appealing to anyone with information who can help in identifying the driver of the motor vehicle to contact the Hunt Bay CIB at 876-923-7230, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.