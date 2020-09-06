Man killed in Westmoreland home invasion
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — One man was killed last night when a group of men invaded his home and fired multiple shots, hitting him.
He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as 37-year-old "Don" Williams.
Reports reaching the OBSERVER ONLINE, are that Williams was at his girlfriend's house in the community of Prospect about 2:00 am when the incident occurred. She was not harmed during this attack.
No arrests have been made and investigation continues.
In June, the Westmoreland police reported that there has been a reduction in major crimes in the parish for the period January to June, in comparison to the same period in 2019.
Suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to 60 per cent of murders in the parish since the start of the year.
Rosalee Wood
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy