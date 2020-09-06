Man killed in Westmoreland home invasion

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — One man was killed last night when a group of men invaded his home and fired multiple shots, hitting him.

He was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 37-year-old "Don" Williams.

Reports reaching the OBSERVER ONLINE, are that Williams was at his girlfriend's house in the community of Prospect about 2:00 am when the incident occurred. She was not harmed during this attack.

No arrests have been made and investigation continues.

In June, the Westmoreland police reported that there has been a reduction in major crimes in the parish for the period January to June, in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to 60 per cent of murders in the parish since the start of the year.

Rosalee Wood