Man killed in confrontation with police
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police say an unidentified man was killed earlier today during a confrontation with the police in Payne Land, Kingston 14.
According to the constabulary, officers from the Specialised Operations Branch were conducting an operation in the area as a response to an uptick in gang-related violence in the area.
The police said while conducting the operation, a silver Nissan AD Wagon was seen speeding through the area, shortly after which several explosions were heard. The gunmen also reportedly fired at the police.
The police said officers pursued the vehicle through the community and onto Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, where it collided with two other vehicles in the vicinity of the intersection with Gretna Green Avenue.
According to the police, several men alighted from the vehicle and a firefight ensued. After the confrontation ended the police discovered that one man had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other men reportedly escaped.
The constabulary said no member of the police team was injured and a Taurus pistol with six rounds of ammunition was recovered at the scene.
