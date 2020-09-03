Man killed in front of polling station in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed this afternoon in the middle of the Middlesex Main Road in Hanover Western.
The man has been identified just as Mr Rose of a Middlesex address.
Details surrounding the incident are not available at this time.
It is also not clear if the incident, which took place at the entrance of the Middlesex All-Age School which is being used as a polling station, has anything to do with politics.
Preliminary information is that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm in a heavy downpour of showers, which has been affecting this section of the parish from earlier today.
When contacted, the police said details surrounding the incident and the motive were not available at this time.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy