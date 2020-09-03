Man killed in front of polling station in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — A man was shot and killed this afternoon in the middle of the Middlesex Main Road in Hanover Western.

The man has been identified just as Mr Rose of a Middlesex address.

Details surrounding the incident are not available at this time.

It is also not clear if the incident, which took place at the entrance of the Middlesex All-Age School which is being used as a polling station, has anything to do with politics.

Preliminary information is that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm in a heavy downpour of showers, which has been affecting this section of the parish from earlier today.

When contacted, the police said details surrounding the incident and the motive were not available at this time.

Anthony Lewis