Man killed in motorcycle accident

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A motorcycle accident resulted in the death of Oneil Braham of Auldar district in Bluefields on Saturday, January 4.

Reports from the Corporate Communication's Unit are that about 9:35 pm Braham was driving his motorcycle on the Bluefields main road when he lost control and crashed into a Mitsubishi Fuso Canter motor truck.

The police were alerted and Braham taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.