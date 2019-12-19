Man killed while holding baby identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man who was shot and killed while clutching a one-year-old baby to his chest in Harbour View last evening has been identified as 24-year-old Shevon Davidson.

Observer Online was told that the baby he was holding when the shooting took place minutes after 4:00pm is not related to him.

The baby, the Observer was told, was shot multiple times and is currently undergoing treatment at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

More information to come.

Racquel Porter