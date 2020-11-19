Man kills self after allegedly shooting girlfriend, neighbour

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police are reporting that a man is suspected of committing suicide after he reportedly shot his girlfriend and a neighbour during a domestic dispute in the community early this morning.

According to Superintendent Robert Gordon, head of the Westmoreland police, preliminary reports are that about 4:00 am the man reportedly returned home intoxicated and was later involved in an argument with this girlfriend when a gun was brought into play. The neighbour, who is the owner of the property, reportedly heard the commotion and went to investigate.

He allegedly wrestled with the armed man in an attempt to disarm him, and was subsequently shot in the leg, while the girlfriend was shot in the arm. It is further reported that the alleged attacker then retreated to the bathroom where he shot himself dead.

Superintendent Gordon says investigations are ongoing.

Rosalee Wood