Man linked to several crimes killed in St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Orlando Chambers of Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew was shot dead during a confrontation with the police in his community about 5:50 am today.

According to the police, Chambers was listed as a person of interest in several murders and shootings that date back to January 2019 in St Ann.

During the incident, a Bersa 9mm pistol containing a magazine with one round of ammunition was seized, the police said.

The police noted that the matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.