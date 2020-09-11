Man murdered in Clarendon linked to 2018 murder of pregnant woman in St Catherine
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police investigators are reporting that an eyewitness has used a photograph to identify the recently murdered Jermaine Brown otherwise called 'Timan' and 'Jay Bad' as one of those involved in the 2018 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Zoe King in Linstead, St Catherine.
Brown's body was found on a veranda in Mason River, Clarendon with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday.
According to the investigators, about 11:15 am on January 3, 2018, Brown, armed with a firearm, and three other men, went to a yard in Howell Lane, Orangefield, Linstead, where King and other family members lived.
The four men were reportedly in search of a man they had a dispute with. When they did not see the man they were searching for, Brown fired several shots at King hitting her in the back, shoulder and lower abdomen.
King, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, was taken to the Linstead Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival along with her unborn child.
Brown and his cronies then fled the Orangefield community. The police were unable to locate him until his body was found on Monday.
Arthur Hall
