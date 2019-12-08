Man nabbed in Clarendon gun find

CLARDENDON, Jamaica — A Clarendon man was yesterday arrested after the security forces discovered of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition hidden in a concrete block.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the constabulary, about 4:30 pm, a joint police/military team was conducting an operation in Boothe Town, Ballieston in the parish.

Lawmen said on arriving at a dwelling house, two men ran and another who was seen on the premises was detained.

The premises was searched and one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition was reportedly discovered.

The police further reported that two motor cars and three cellular phones were also seized.

CCU said the man was subsequently arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.