Man nabbed with stolen game machine in his possession
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town on Tuesday, November 10.
According to the police 42-year-old Cornel Clarke has been charged with shop-breaking and larceny.
Lawmen said that the complainant received a call about 8:30 pm informing him that his shop had been broken into.
He later discovered that a game machine valuing about $900,000 was missing.
The robbery was reported and after an investigation, Clarke was apprehended the following day with the machine in his possession.
He was subsequently charged after an interview, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy