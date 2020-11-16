Man nabbed with stolen game machine in his possession

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town on Tuesday, November 10.

According to the police 42-year-old Cornel Clarke has been charged with shop-breaking and larceny.

Lawmen said that the complainant received a call about 8:30 pm informing him that his shop had been broken into.

He later discovered that a game machine valuing about $900,000 was missing.

The robbery was reported and after an investigation, Clarke was apprehended the following day with the machine in his possession.

He was subsequently charged after an interview, the police said.