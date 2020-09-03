Man offers goat as prize in bet between Dalrymple-Philibert and Gillings

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – In South Trelawny, Lenford 'Noisy' Forbes is offering his Blackbwoy, his ram, in a bet between Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and Lloyd Gillings, People's National Party. Forbes is betting on the JLP, who he says will be declared the winner in today's election.

"Mi ram goat worth $15,000 and mi a bet anybody $5,000 seh Mama D (Dalrymple-Philibert) a win and nobody nah bet mi because dem can't test Mama D. She haffi win dung yah suh," argued Forbes.

Onomé Sido