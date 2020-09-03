Man offers goat as prize in bet between Dalrymple-Philibert and Gillings
TRELAWNY, Jamaica – In South Trelawny, Lenford 'Noisy' Forbes is offering his Blackbwoy, his ram, in a bet between Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and Lloyd Gillings, People's National Party. Forbes is betting on the JLP, who he says will be declared the winner in today's election.
"Mi ram goat worth $15,000 and mi a bet anybody $5,000 seh Mama D (Dalrymple-Philibert) a win and nobody nah bet mi because dem can't test Mama D. She haffi win dung yah suh," argued Forbes.
Onomé Sido
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy