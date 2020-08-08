Man on bail for alleged abetting rape, assault charges caught attending party

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year old Leon Lewis of Rock River in Clarendon, one of 41 patrons charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following their attendance at a party on St Johns Road in St Catherine yesterday is also facing charges for breaching the Bail Act.

Lewis, who was previously charged for aiding and abetting rape and indecent assault in St Catherine, was bailed on condition that he reside in Rock River, Clarendon and not venture into St Catherine.

The police said Lewis and the other partygoers were arrested and charged with under the Disaster Risk Management Act after they disobeyed their instructions to go home.

He was subsequently charged for breaching his condition of bail and is to appear in court at a date to be scheduled.