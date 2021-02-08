Man on burglary charges after breaking into friend's house
HANOVER, Jamaica — The police say man who was caught on camera breaking into a friend's house in Kendal district, Hanover has been charged with burglary, larceny and malicious destruction of property.
Charged is 20-year-old Jamar Taylor of Kendal district in Hanover.
Reports are that about 6:00 pm on Friday, the complainant locked up his dwelling house and left when Taylor broke into tho property through a PV glass window, valued at approximately $100,000, and stole US$300 and J$5,000.
The complainant later reviewed footage from his CCTV camera during which he identified the accused to be a close friend of his. A report was made to the police and Taylor subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy