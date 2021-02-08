Man on burglary charges after breaking into friend's house

HANOVER, Jamaica — The police say man who was caught on camera breaking into a friend's house in Kendal district, Hanover has been charged with burglary, larceny and malicious destruction of property.

Charged is 20-year-old Jamar Taylor of Kendal district in Hanover.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm on Friday, the complainant locked up his dwelling house and left when Taylor broke into tho property through a PV glass window, valued at approximately $100,000, and stole US$300 and J$5,000.

The complainant later reviewed footage from his CCTV camera during which he identified the accused to be a close friend of his. A report was made to the police and Taylor subsequently arrested and charged.