Man on illegal gun charges accused of assaulting police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of two Clarendon men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm has been slapped with charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, in addition to charges under the Firearms Act.

Charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 26-year-old Kilchal Cowan, otherwise called 'Mass' of Race Course district, while 20-year-old Sejay Smith, otherwise called 'Pitch Patch' of Scott Pass was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Porus police are that on Wednesday, July 15, a police team signalled the driver of a Nissan Sunny motorcar to stop along the Porus main road in Manchester. The driver complied and upon searching the vehicle, a .38 revolver with four .38 cartridges was found.

The police said the driver —Cowan— allegedly ran and was chased and held. However, according to the police, Cowan allegedly resisted his arrest and a tussle ensued.

Both Cowan and the police officer were injured. Both men were subsequently taken into custody, and later charged.

They are scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, July 29.