Man on illegal gun charges accused of assaulting police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of two Clarendon men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm has been slapped with charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, in addition to charges under the Firearms Act.
Charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 26-year-old Kilchal Cowan, otherwise called 'Mass' of Race Course district, while 20-year-old Sejay Smith, otherwise called 'Pitch Patch' of Scott Pass was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports from the Porus police are that on Wednesday, July 15, a police team signalled the driver of a Nissan Sunny motorcar to stop along the Porus main road in Manchester. The driver complied and upon searching the vehicle, a .38 revolver with four .38 cartridges was found.
The police said the driver —Cowan— allegedly ran and was chased and held. However, according to the police, Cowan allegedly resisted his arrest and a tussle ensued.
Both Cowan and the police officer were injured. Both men were subsequently taken into custody, and later charged.
They are scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, July 29.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy