Man on the run for over a month, caught and charged

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are reporting that a man who was arrested last week after being on the run for more than a month has been charged under the Firearms Act.

He is 25-year-old Tishane Gunnell, otherwise called 'Russian' of Burnt Ground, Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 6:10 am on Monday, March 30, the police conducted an operation in Martin Castle, Hanover where a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

Gunnell, who allegedly eluded capture on the day, was held in a subsequent operation on Wednesday, May 13.

He was later charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Gunnell's court date is being arranged.