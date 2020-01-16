Man runs from cops leaving backpack with gun, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Glock 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation at the intersection of Nelson and Wellington Streets in Kingston 14 yesterday.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 11:20 pm, lawmen were on operation when a man was accosted. He reportedly ran leaving behind a backpack, which was retrieved, and the firearm with the ammunition found inside.

The police are investigating.