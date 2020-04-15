Man sent to jail for threatening to kill Trinidad's PM

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Apr. 15, CMC – A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 days hard labour after he pleaded guilty to threatening the life of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

When he appeared in court, Nicholas Huggins admitted that he used a phone to send a message of an obscene and menacing character.

Huggins was arrested on April 8 and charged under Section 106 of the Summary Offences Act.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chandra.