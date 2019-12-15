Man sentenced for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was sentenced for breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court (Criminal Division) on Tuesday, December 10.
He is 48-year-old Fernando Roye, a mechanic of a Kingston 7 address.
Police reports are that on August 8, lawmen were on operation on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, when they signalled Roye, who was driving his Mitsubishi Lancer motorcar, to stop. He complied and a search of his vehicle was conducted. Closer examination revealed four kilogrammes of cocaine inside the car.
The police said he was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, for which he was fined $1 million or two years imprisonment, plus 18 months imprisonment, and for trafficking cocaine, for which he was fined $2 million or two years imprisonment.
The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $5.2 million, the police said.
In addition, the police said Roye was committed to appear in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, January 20, 2020 pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy