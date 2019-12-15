Man sentenced for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was sentenced for breaches under the Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before the Corporate Area Parish Court (Criminal Division) on Tuesday, December 10.

He is 48-year-old Fernando Roye, a mechanic of a Kingston 7 address.

Police reports are that on August 8, lawmen were on operation on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew, when they signalled Roye, who was driving his Mitsubishi Lancer motorcar, to stop. He complied and a search of his vehicle was conducted. Closer examination revealed four kilogrammes of cocaine inside the car.

The police said he was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, for which he was fined $1 million or two years imprisonment, plus 18 months imprisonment, and for trafficking cocaine, for which he was fined $2 million or two years imprisonment.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $5.2 million, the police said.

In addition, the police said Roye was committed to appear in the Home Circuit Court on Monday, January 20, 2020 pursuant to the Proceeds of Crime Act.