Man sentenced to 15 years for killing common-law wife, setting house ablaze
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man who pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of his common-law wife, 39-year-old Jermain Lennon, was a short while ago sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.
He is 47-year-old mason, Steve Green otherwise called 'Bamboo' of Accompong and Knoxwood in St Elizabeth.
High court judge Justice Evan Brown, in handing down the sentence, said the incident was "a most unfortunate case of murder and attempted suicide".
Justice Brown stipulated that Green serve 10 years before becoming eligible for parole.
Reports are that on March 23, 2018, residents of Accompong saw smoke coming from Lennon's house.
Lennon's partially burnt body was found under a mattress.
Green, who had reportedly ingested a corrosive substance was found unconscious outside the house.
Kasey Williams
