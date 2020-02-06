Man sentenced to 57 months for shipping guns, ammo in barrel to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican Jermaine Rhooms, who last July pleaded guilty to sending 19 guns and more than 3,000 assorted rounds of ammunition in a barrel to Jamaica, has been sentenced to 57 months in a United States (US) federal prison.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, who addressed the US federal court in Florida today before the judge handed down the sentence, told the Jamaica Observer that Rhooms was hit with the higher end of the court's sentencing guidelines.

Rhooms, who was reportedly deported from Britain before illegally making his way to the US, admitted to being the sender of the barrels containing the guns and ammunition which were found on the wharf on July 20, 2017, after local police were told by their US counterparts to probe two suspicious containers which had arrived in the island.

