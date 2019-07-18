Man sentenced to over 400 years in telemarketing scam
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Garcia Perez also known as Tituba Mogaba appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 16, 2019 where he was sentenced to 456 years for obtaining money by means of false pretence.
His co-accused, Daina-Marie Dennis and Nashony Barrow, also appeared before the parish court but were freed after the court offered no evidence against the two.
According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Perez who is presently serving time for similar offences was sentenced to four years for each count, totalling 456 years. He will serve this sentence on the completion of the present time behind bars, MOCA said.
MOCA said that all three persons were charged in April 2018 following investigations into the activities of Prisoners for Christ Telemarketing Services (PFC).
“This entity purported to be able to import motor vehicles upon the request of a down payment of $85,000.00 -$100,000.00 until the arrival of the vehicle,” MOCA said.
MOCA said that after several operations at PFC offices, it seized several motor vehicles and millions of US and Jamaican dollars.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy