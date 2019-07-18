Man sentenced to over 400 years in telemarketing scam

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Garcia Perez also known as Tituba Mogaba appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 16, 2019 where he was sentenced to 456 years for obtaining money by means of false pretence.

His co-accused, Daina-Marie Dennis and Nashony Barrow, also appeared before the parish court but were freed after the court offered no evidence against the two.

According to the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), Perez who is presently serving time for similar offences was sentenced to four years for each count, totalling 456 years. He will serve this sentence on the completion of the present time behind bars, MOCA said.

MOCA said that all three persons were charged in April 2018 following investigations into the activities of Prisoners for Christ Telemarketing Services (PFC).

“This entity purported to be able to import motor vehicles upon the request of a down payment of $85,000.00 -$100,000.00 until the arrival of the vehicle,” MOCA said.

MOCA said that after several operations at PFC offices, it seized several motor vehicles and millions of US and Jamaican dollars.