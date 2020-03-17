Man sets restaurant on fire after dismissal
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man was charged with arson, shop-breaking and larceny after he stole items from, and set fire to, a restaurant on Constant Spring Road in Kingston 10 on Sunday, November 18, last year.
Charged is 48-year-old Noscha Graham of Windy Way in Harbour View, Kingston 17.
Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 3:18 am, Graham, who was recently fired from the restaurant, broke in, stole $960,000 and then set the establishment on fire.
He was apprehended on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney-at-law.
