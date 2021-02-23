Man shoots at cops, escapes in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine police seized a .38 revolver containing rounds of ammunition during an operation in China Town, Central Village in St Catherine yesterday.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

According to the police, about 5:30 pm, officers were in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion. The man reportedly fired shots at the approaching police team which returned fire.

The police said the gunman ran and during a search of the area the illegal firearm with ammunition was seen on the ground.