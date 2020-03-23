Man shot and killed in Lime Tree Lane, Flanker

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Speculation is rife that this morning's shooting death of a man in the Lime Tree Lane area of Flanker, St James, was retaliation for yesterday's killing of Lancejay Sterling, 8, who, along with four other persons, were shot during a drive-by in the Second Street section of that community.

However, a senior police officer has expressed that so far investigators have no evidence to support that this morning's shooting death of Demar Gordon is linked to yesterday's deadly shooting attack.

"It is early days yet," the senior cop told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Yesterday Sterling was killed and four others, including a nine-year-old girl, shot and injured after gunshots were fired following a quarrel in Flanker about 5:00 pm, the police said.

Following the incident, the police have listed two persons of interest in connection with the murder and shooting.

"We are asking Martino Kellier, otherwise called 'Tino', and a man known as 'Bobo', to report to the police by 12:00 pm today," a police statement read.

Both Kellier and 'Bobo' are of Lime Tree Lane, Flanker addresses.

Horace Hines