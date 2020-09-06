Man shot by cop during family dispute
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police officers have arrested and charged a man who reportedly assaulted his mother and sister during a dispute in Grants Pen, Kingston 19.
The accused, 38-year-old Twanna Coombs of Stony Hill, Kingston, was also shot during the incident, which occurred about 8:40 am on Friday.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Coombs was visiting his mother and sister when an argument developed between them and he began hurling stones at them.
It is further reported that a police officer, who was on location, warned Coombs to desist, but he allegedly refused and charged at his sister with a knife.
This was when the police officer fired at Coombs, causing an injury to his leg.
Other police officers were summoned and on their arrival, Coombs was seen clutching the knife. He was transported to hospital where he was admitted and later charged with assault at common law.
The police said the matter was also reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
