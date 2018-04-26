Man shot dead, another injured in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — One man was shot dead and another left nursing injuries after a shooting incident in Effortville in Clarendon last night.

Dead is 25-year-old Romaine Miller otherwise called 'X-man' of Evans Avenue, May Pen in the parish.

Residents reported hearing explosions and summoned the police about 8:30 pm and on the arrival of the lawmen Miller and the other man were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were taken to hospital where Miller was pronounced dead and the injured man admitted.