Man shot dead at Hanover home, brother injured

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are yet to determine a motive surrounding a shooting which left one man dead and his brother hospitalized in serious condition early Tuesday morning.

Dead is 24-year-old Everton Reese of a Lances Bay address in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 1:36 am, the brothers were at home in Lances Bay, when armed men evaded their home and opened fire, hitting them.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the men were transported to the Noel Holmes Hospital, where Everton Reese was pronounced dead.

More information to come.

Rochelle Clayton