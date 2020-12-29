Man shot dead at appliance store in MoBay
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-five-year-old Jermain Cardoza of a Salt Spring address in St James was shot dead during a gun attack at an appliance store on Barnett St in Montego Bay, yesterday.
According to police reports, about 5:33 pm Cardoza and another employee were at work when a group of men armed with handguns entered the establishment and opened gunfire at them.
Cardoza received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and fell to the ground, while his co-worker was hit in the left foot, hand and abdomen.
Both men were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Cardoza was pronounced dead on arrival, while his co-worker was admitted in serious but stable condition.
The gunmen reportedly escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.
Two live 9mm cartridges, 16 9mm spent casings were recovered from the scene.
The Montego Bay CIB is investigating.
