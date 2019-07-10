Man shot dead in Rocky Point

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Rocky Point, Clarendon on Tuesday, the police have said.

He has since been identified as Derron Taylor, unemployed of Hollywood Drive, New Town in the parish.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 2:45 pm, Taylor was walking along the roadway when several explosions were heard.

After the shooting subsided, Taylor was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The Police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.