Man shot dead in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Forty-seven-year-old Everly Chambers of a Creek Street address in Montego Bay, was reportedly shot and killed by a lone gunman along a section of Dome Street in the resort city this morning.

According to police reports, Chambers was walking alone the roadway at about 8:00 am when he was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire, hitting him in the head and upper body, before escaping on foot along Water Lane.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six 9mm spent casings and one bullet fragment were reportedly retrieved from the scene of the killing.

The St James CIB is investigating.

Onome Sido