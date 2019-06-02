Man shot dead in West Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 26-year-old man was shot dead this morning in West Kingston.

He has been identified as Trevonie Bailey otherwise called 'Wibble'.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), shortly after 5:00 am, Bailey was at home when he was allegedly attacked and shot by an unknown assailant who escaped.

The police, who were summoned by residents, said they found Bailey lying in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at hospital