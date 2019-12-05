Man shot dead in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man and the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Hertford, Westmoreland on Tuesday.

Dead is 25-year-old Germain Thomas otherwise called 'Brown Man', of Hertford in the parish.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 6:00 am, residents heard explosions and alerted lawmen.

They said on their arrival, Thomas was seen lying inside his house in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

Upon closer examination of the scene, the police said one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition was seen beside his body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue, the police said.