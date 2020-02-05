Man sought by US Marshals over girlfriend's murder nabbed in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Leroy Headley, the man US Marshals had been searching for in connection with the death of his girlfriend in 2018, was captured in Jamaica over the weekend.

Headley, 38, who was wanted for the murder of Anako 'Annette' Lumumba, the mother of his two children, was captured in Negril on Sunday.

Lumumba, who was 33 at the time, was shot dead at their home in South Burlington, Vermont on May 3, 2018.

Headley was on America's top 15 most wanted list.

He waived his right to an extradition hearing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

A date was not given for his extradition.

Racquel Porter