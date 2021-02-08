Man stabbed to death during dispute, cousin arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A dispute between cousins in Norwood, St James has left one dead and the other in police custody.

The Montego Hills police reported that 25-year-old Jerome Kerr, otherwise called 'Bull', and his 37-year-old cousin Kenroy Cox got into an altercation about 10:15 pm on Thrusday, when Kerr used a knife to stab Cox several times.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said Kerr turned himself in and was charged with the murder yesterday after he gave a caution statement.