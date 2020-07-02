Man stabbed to death in Kingston 8

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing incident which left a man dead.

Lawmen said 40-year-old Damion Carter was stabbed and killed by another man on Plum Lane, Kingston 8 yesterday.

It is reported that about 10:45 pm, Carter and the other man were involved in a dispute when the other man used a knife to stab him several times.

Carter was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused man was subsequently arrested and is awaiting charges to be laid.