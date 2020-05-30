Man stabbed to death in Manchester, two arrested
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two men have been taken into police custody in relation to the stabbing death of a man in Lincoln district on the outskirts of Mandeville, Manchester.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Roshawn Kelly, a fish vendor of Lincoln district and Old Harbour in St Catherine.
Police reports are that Kelly and a group of men were at a bar in the community shortly before 10:00 pm on Thursday when an argument ensued. The dispute allegedly continued at Kelly's residence.
His body was later found about 6:00 am on Friday, along a dirt track in the community with multiple stab wounds.
Two men were subsequently arrested.
Kasey Williams
