Man stabs neighbour during altercation — police

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour during an altercation in their community last month.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Lewis, otherwise called 'Tony', of Quarry in St James.

The police said Lewis had an altercation with his neighbour on Wednesday, November 24, during which he used a knife to stab him in the head and abdomen before escaping.

The incident occurred around 10:30 pm.

The neighbour was then assisted to hospital where he is now admitted in serious condition.

Lewis was arrested and charged a day later, the police said.

He is to appear in court at a later date.