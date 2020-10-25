Man steals police car in NJ, crashes it in NYC
BAYONNE, New Jersey (AP) — A man who stole a police cruiser from an accident scene in northern New Jersey eventually led authorities on a pursuit into New York City that ended when the driver crashed into a parked car, officials said.
Frank Suarez, 31, of Bayonne, was charged Sunday with reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property and grand larceny. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.
The incident began shortly before midnight Saturday in Bayonne, when police responded to an accident. One officer parked his cruiser near an intersection to divert traffic from the crash scene, then later discovered it had been stolen.
Officers soon tried to stop the vehicle at the Goethals Bridge, but authorities said Suarez refused to stop. Port Authority police later reported they were pursuing the cruiser in Staten Island, and Suarez eventually crashed in Brooklyn. Suarez was arrested there without incident, and no serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Authorities have not said what spurred Suarez to take the cruiser.
