Man suspected of killing cops killed in Cooreville
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man suspected of killing two policemen and critically injuring two others in Spanish Town this morning has been killed by police in Kingston.
The man, Damion Hamilton, was deported from Canada on gun-related charges two years ago, police said.
He was killed at a house in Cooreville Gardens, Kingston 20.
The police believe three men were involved in the shooting which occurred in Horizon Park, St Catherine last night, and are searching for two others.
Meanwhile, two other policemen were shot and injured during the operation to apprehend the suspect today.
