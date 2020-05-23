Man suspected of stealing goods valued at $150,000 charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Just a day after security personnel handed over a suspected thief to the Half Way Tree police, the alleged man has been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

Charged is 44-year-old Tamoo Lindsay, otherwise called 'Tony' of East Street, Kingston.

Police reports indicate that about 1:35 am on Thursday, May 21, an alarm alerted security personnel to a store on Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10, where Lindsay was intercepted with a quantity of slippers, umbrellas and shoes valued approximately $150, 000.

The police were called in and Lindsay was handed over, along with the items. After investigations established that the items were stolen from the store, he was charged.

The police said Lindsay will answer to the charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, June 16.