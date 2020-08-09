Man to face court after Independence Day stabbing

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested and charged a man with wounding with intent following a stabbing incident on Independence Day.

He is 28-year-old Jason Thomas, a labourer of Bay Road, Little London in Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, on Thursday, August 6, Thomas used a knife to stab another man during a dispute at a bar in the parish.

The man was admitted in hospital and a report made to the police. Following an investigation, Thomas was arrested and subsequently charged, the police said.

He is scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday, August 25.