Man to face court after firearm, ammo seized

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after a firearm and ammunition were seized at a premises during a joint police/military operation on Merv Lane in Vietnam district, St James yesterday.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Police reports are that lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by the man was searched and one Uzi sub-machine gun with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was found.

The police said the incident happened about 1:30 pm.

The accused was subsequently arrested and is to face the court to answer to his charges.