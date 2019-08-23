UPDATE: Man who disarmed cop arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man who is alleged to have attacked, injured and disarmed a policeman of his service firearm yesterday at the Cross Roads Police Station in Kingston, is now in police custody.

According to a statement by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the accused was captured this morning during an operation in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The man is said to be a security guard who goes by the name Romario Kevin Abrahams.

The police say Abrahams will be facing several charges.

Initial reports from the Cross Roads Police are that Abrahams went to the station about 1:00 pm to give a statement and submit a medical report in a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. While being assisted he reportedly attacked and disarmed the police officer and quickly made his escape.