Man who threatened another with gun charged

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law following an incident that took place in his community on Wednesday, March 4.

Charged is 24-year-old Thomas Sterling, a construction worker of Richmond Hill, Catadupa in St James.

Reports from the Cambridge police are that about 8:15 am, Sterling was involved in a dispute with the complainant when he brandished a firearm and allegedly threatened him.

The complainant subsequently armed himself with a machete and chopped the accused who later turned up at the hospital for treatment.

The firearm—a 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing two 9mm rounds—was recovered by residents and handed over to the police.

Sterling was charged on Wednesday, March 18 after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is expected to appear before the courts soon.