Man wounded in drive-by shooting in 'Ackee Walk'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators are now at a scene on Molynes Road in St Andrew at the entrance of the community known as 'Ackee Walk' where one man was shot in a drive-by shooting just after seven this morning.
Police say the victim has been taken to hospital with a leg wound.
That shooting occurred minutes before another drive-by shooting on Red Hills Road in which political commentator Mark Wignall and two other men were shot.
Police sources say Wignall received a flesh wound while the two other men, one so far identified as 'Mark' and the third man received more serious injuries.
Wignall reportedly drove himself and the other two men to hospital.
Read more: Political commentator, radio talk show host Mark Wignall shot
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy