Man wounded in drive-by shooting in 'Ackee Walk'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators are now at a scene on Molynes Road in St Andrew at the entrance of the community known as 'Ackee Walk' where one man was shot in a drive-by shooting just after seven this morning.

Police say the victim has been taken to hospital with a leg wound.

That shooting occurred minutes before another drive-by shooting on Red Hills Road in which political commentator Mark Wignall and two other men were shot.

Police sources say Wignall received a flesh wound while the two other men, one so far identified as 'Mark' and the third man received more serious injuries.

Wignall reportedly drove himself and the other two men to hospital.

