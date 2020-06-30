Management team put in place to step up monitoring of COVID-19 resilient corridor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says a management team has been put in place to ramp up the monitoring of the COVID-19 resilient corridor.

The resilient corridor confines the movement of visitors to the northern end of the island, in keeping with the phased reopening of the tourism sector.

Bartlett made the announcement during yesterday's virtual press conference.

He said the team will be led by the Executive Director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Dr Andrew Spencer, and Executive Director of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, John Byles.

“That team will be responsible for tightening up the arrangements within the corridor, so that we could not only fulfil the obligations that our protocols are requiring, but also to ensure the order that establishes the corridor can be understood by everybody and complied with by all,” the minister said.

The COVID-19 resilient corridor is part of the Government's five-point recovery strategy, which has been established to guide the reopening of the tourism industry.

The corridor, which runs from Negril through to Port Antonio along the coast, enables the tracing of visitors and containment of their movement.

According to the ministry, the infrastructure along the stretch is suited for the management of COVID-19, in the event a visitor starts displaying symptoms of the virus.

In the meantime, Bartlett said that tourism partners have responded well to the phased reopening of the sector.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will be working with our partners so that they understand the way in which we are managing this whole process and, most importantly, algorithms that are guiding the management that are clear, that people can follow and understand why we do what we do,” he said.

The minister added that just a little over 5,000 visitors and Jamaican nationals who are living overseas came to our shores during the first two weeks of the sector's reopening.

Kingston and the south coast will be incorporated in the second phase of the reopening process.