Manchester Custos appeals for compliance of COVID-19 restrictions after three new cases in parish

MANCHESTER, Jamaica- Custos of Manchester Garfield Green is urging residents of Manchester to comply with the Government's restrictions on movement and public gatherings.

The appeal by Custos Green came after three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the parish were announced earlier today by the Health Ministry. The four new cases bring the positive COVID-19 count to 69 across the island. Manchester now has nine of the 69 confirmed cases.

Custos Green told OBSERVER ONLINE via telephone that there continues to be 'pockets' of non-compliance to the Government's restrictions.

“I do expect the numbers to rise some more but there are people who find creative ways to do what they are used to doing. In other words, disobeying the orders. There are pockets of non-compliance,” he said.

He is urging residents, who would have come in contact with confirmed cases to report to the Health Ministry, and to desist from spreading fake news.

“The thing that worries me most of all is the fake news that is going around and creating panic,” he added.

KASEY WILLIAMS